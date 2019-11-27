Health authority puts Nanaimo seniors home under administration

Nanaimo Seniors Village has been placed under administration by Island Health. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Island Health has decided that Nanaimo Seniors Village is not in position to be in charge of its operations right now.

The health authority announced today in a press release that an administrator has been temporarily appointed to oversee the north-end care facility.

“Ensuring seniors living in our publicly funded long-term care homes are receiving the high-quality, safe and dignified care they need and deserve is paramount to Island Health…” said Leah Hollins, Island Health board chairwoman, in the release. “This operator has been unable to meet the care expectations outlined in legislation.”

The decision came after a recommendation from Dr. Paul Hasselback, medical health officer for the central Island, and was informed by “a diligent and detailed administrative process involving numerous routine and complaint-based inspections,” the release noted.

The doctor’s findings included insufficient staffing, an inability to submit an acceptable health and safety plan, concerns with care delivery, and the operator’s pace at working to re-establish compliance.

The report noted that there were five complaints lodged about Nanaimo Seniors Village in July and August, then 16 during September, October and November.

“No determination has been made regarding whether the allegations in the complaints are substantiated or if there is a failure in compliance with the [Community Care and Assisted Living Act]. It is recognized that recent publicity regarding the facility may have contributed to an increase in complaints received regarding the facility,” Hasselback wrote. “However, the trend in increased numbers of complaints is disconcerting and problematic.”

The complaints related to various issues, but Hasselback wrote that a “repeated noted deficiency has been insufficient staff in the facility to provide adequate and safe care.”

Island Health’s board of directors appointed Susan Abermann as the administrator for a period of six months, effective today, Nov. 27.

Nanaimo Seniors Village is a privately owned 150-bed long-term care facility operated by Pacific Reach Seniors Housing Management. Comox Valley Seniors Village, owned by the same group as Nanaimo Seniors Village, was placed under administration earlier this fall.

Jennie Deneka, partner at PRSHM, said in an e-mailed statement that West Coast Seniors Housing Management and Nanaimo Seniors Village have been working with Island Health for the last several weeks to try to address “compliance issues that are largely related to staffing challenges.”

“We will continue to work collaboratively with the administrator, licensing, the health authority and government to address ongoing challenges as they relate to recruitment and staffing,” she said.

