Health authority pays town $7.4K monthly to lease Riverside Centre

Interior Health (IH) is leasing Riverside Centre from the municipality, from March 15 to Oct. 31, 2021, to distribute the COVID vaccine.

The health authority is paying $7,453 per month for use of the facilities theatre area.

According to Town of Princeton finance director James Graham, the lease price was suggested by IH based on commercial rates.

The town leases Riverside from School District 58 for $1,000 per month, and sublets part of the building to a private daycare. The facility also includes municipal offices, rooms used by community groups, and two classrooms for the school district.

According to Graham, because of COVID restrictions already in place, there should be minimal disruption to the facility’s other users. The school district is currently conducting a consultation process which could end in the sale of the property.

