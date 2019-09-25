A car crash in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Head-to-head crash slows traffic on Springfield in Kelowna

The crash at Burtch and Springfield intersection happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday

There were no reported injuries in an Wednesday afternoon crash in Kelowna.

Two cars were heavily banged up when they collided at the Burtch Road and Springfield Road intersections just after 5 p.m.

Traffic was initially backed up on Burtch Road northbound, but the build-up has been clearing up.

Emergency crews were on scene and no initial injuries have yet been reported.

