Head-on crash with bus at Harvey and Ellis

Traffic is flowing on Harvey but the turning lane from Ellis to Harvey is closed

  • Feb. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A collision involving a BC Transit bus and two vehicles is slowing traffic at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street.

Traffic is flowing on Harvey but the turning lane from Ellis to Harvey is closed.

According to the bus driver, the crash occurred when a car tried turning left from Harvey onto Ellis. It hit another car travelling along Harvey, which then ran into the bus. The bus was not moving at the time of the collision.

No injuries have been reported but an ambulance is on the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m.

