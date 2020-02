RCMP, fire and ambulance are on scene.

A van and a pick-up truck were involved in a head-on collision southbound on Golden Ears Way.

The crash occurred north of the Meadow Gardens Gold Club shortly after 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Fire, Ambulance and RCMP are on scene.

All occupants are out of the vehicle.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

More to follow.

Maple Ridge News