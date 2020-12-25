The site of the crash. Scott Stanfield photo

Head-on collision Christmas Day in Courtenay

A head-on collision happened near the intersection of Highway 19A and Smith Road on Christmas Day.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash, shortly after 3 p.m.

There were no injuries.

Comox Valley Record

 

The accident occurred neat Navigate Nides. Scott Stanfield photo

