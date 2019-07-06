Emergency crews responded to a head on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway Saturday, July 6. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)

Head-on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway

Occupants are being transported to hospital for observation

  • Jul. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to a head on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway.

Vehicle occupants have been transported to Penticton hospital for observation.

A Jeep involved in the crash had two occupants. The passenger is going to hospital but the driver is not. A Ford sedan also involved in the crash had just the driver who is also going to hospital

Traffic is reduced to single lane around the accident on Channel Parkway heading north.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

Previous story
$750,000 kickstart for dementia care home fundraising
Next story
Fraser salmon agreement announced in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Most Read