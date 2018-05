An ATVer was transported to Princeton hospital following an accident near Coalmont Monday.

Police were called to the scene near Rice Road at about 6:30 p.m., according to Corporal Chad Parsons.

“We found a man with leg and head injuries,” he said. “EMS had to hike up the road with their stretcher because there were trees in the way.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, he said.