Head for the hill: Free Kimberley ski shuttle back in service Dec. 27

The Kimberley ski shuttle is returning to service beginning December 27, 2020. It will run until April 4, 2021 when Kimberley Alpine Resort closes. The free shuttle is offered by BC Transit and the City of Kimberley.

The winter shuttle is a free transportation service between the base of Kimberley Alpine Resort, on-mountain accommodations and the downtown core. The shuttle is jointly funded by the City of Kimberley and BC Transit.

The route 23 Peak to Platzl Winter Shuttle service is available on New Year’s Day and Family Day.

