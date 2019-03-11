Hazardous material incident unfolding at hotel in West Kelowna

Emergency services are on scene now

Update 6:00p.m.

Two people are currently being treated by emergency medical services. Crews remain on scene.

Clean up is underway.

Original

Emergency services have been dispatched to a hazardous material incident in West Kelowna.

Several fire engines are on their way, one is on scene right now at the Best Western Plus Wine Country Hotel and Suites at 3460 Carrington Road.

The hazmat situation is still unfolding, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

