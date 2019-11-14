Hazardous debris from downtown lots being cleaned up after fire

Crew is using special equipment to remove asbestos from site

Work is underway downtown to clean up the mess left behind from the fires which claimed two Oliver Street businesses in September.

Larry Lansall of Napp Enterprises and his staff started work this week to remove debris including hazardous material from the downtown site where the buildings that housed Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge and Two World Tea and Coffee House once stood for almost 100 years.

Lansall said the large, red vacuum residents may notice on the site is ‘a dust bunny’s worst nightmare,’ and is being used to remove hazardous material, namely asbestos, that exists in the debris.

All the material will be loaded into 30-yard bins and transferred to the 100 Mile House landfill for disposal, he said. The crews hope to wrap up work at the site by November 22.

The fire was deemed suspicious at the time, although the RCMP have yet to confirm for certain the fire was deliberately set.

