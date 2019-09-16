Haven Sleep Products to help deliver mattresses to Bahamas

Kelowna's Haven Sleep Products and HGTV stars raise proceeds for helping those in need

A mattress donated by Haven Sleep Products arrives in South Andros as part of relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian. (Photo - Contributed)

Okanagan operated Haven Sleep Products is partnering with HGTV’s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler to donate mattresses to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahama’s earlier, this month.

HGTV’s popular show titled “Island of Bryan” has been filming episodes for its second season at the Caerula Mar Resort in the Bahamas.

While the resort itself wasn’t severely damaged, many of the staff and families on the resort are still dealing with the loss of life and property to the area.

As part of the renovation and launch of the new vacation property, Haven Sleep Products were selected to be the resorts’ mattress of choice.

Supply lines and logistics are often an issue in this kind of project. However, with the help of the Baeumler team and logistics professionals, the much-needed mattress essentials will arrive quickly.

Haven began operations in 2015 as Canada’s first social impact mattress company. For every 10 mattresses sold, one is donated to charity.

“Giving back is a core value of our team and many of Haven’s customers appreciate that by improving their own sleep quality, they can directly support the better sleep of others,” said Scott Amis, Haven’s CEO.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Caerula Mar to bring more support to the area. Funds raised just surpassed the $160,000 mark. Also, the Baeumler Family Foundation (charity) is matching campaign goal proceeds.

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com