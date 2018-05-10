(Photo: Twitter/SurreyTraffic)

Have your say on new Fraser Highway B-Line bus

New route will run from Surrey Central to Langley Centre through Fleetwood and Clayton

A new B-Line bus along Fraser Highway will run from Surrey Central to Langley Centre, and TransLink invites you to have your say via an online survey.

The Fraser Highway bus is one of four new rapid-service B-Line routes set to launch in 2019 as part of Phase One of the Mayors’ Council 10-Year Vision.

Once up and running, it will be operational from 5 a.m. to midnight, taking an estimated 40 minutes from Surrey Central to Langley.

At peak times, it will run every eight minutes. Midday, evening and weekend service will run every 10 minutes, and at night the bus will run every 15 minutes.

According to TransLink’s website, the B-Line will be a “new frequent and reliable express bus route across the South of Fraser area.”

Visit translink.ca/bline for more information on proposed stops, possible changes to local routes and streets, and to take a survey (which closes May 31).

