Have your say in Sparwood’s zoning bylaw review

The District of Sparwood has launched an online survey as part of a major zoning bylaw review.

With the click of a mouse, Sparwood residents can now have their say on rules and regulations governing land use in the municipality.

The District of Sparwood has launched an online survey to clarify issues identified by stakeholders and the public during the draft zoning bylaw review.

The zoning bylaw sets out the rules and regulations respecting land use within the community, such as setbacks, building size and property uses.

There have been several site-specific amendments to the bylaw, however, a comprehensive review has not been completed since it was adopted in 1981.

The District of Sparwood hopes to modernize the bylaw and ensure consistency with the Official Community Plan, as well as getting input from residents and business owners on any changes they would like to see.

The survey is open until April 5, visit Surveymonkey.com/r/SparwoodZoning to have your say.

Anyone with questions or comments about the zoning bylaw or the review can contact Manager of Planning Jeremy Johnston at jjohnston@sparwood.ca or 250-425-6271.

Other District of Sparwood news

Strategic priorities adopted

Council has set its priorities for the remainder of its four-year term.

At the March 19 regular meeting, council adopted the 2019-2022 Strategic Priorities Report prepared by Gordon McIntosh following a two-day workshop in February.

Recruiting a new Chief Administrative Officer has already been ticked off the list, while establishing the terms of reference for a parks and recreation master plan is among the “now” priorities yet to be achieved.

Included on council’s “Next” list is a downtown concept plan, an economic development strategy and a prospectus for shift worker accommodation.

Visit Sparwood.ca to view the full report.

Centennial Square revitalization

Sparwood residents will have a chance to have their say on a revitalization of Centennial Square before a grant application is put to Columbia Basin Trust (CBT).

At the March 19 meeting, council supported the public engagement and design process presented under Approach A to support the application to the CBT Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants program.

The process will include a council walk around, a design scoping workshop with council and the public, and a landscape architect who will formalize the concept design to be included in the application to CBT following the final public comment period.

Draft financial plan approved

At the March 19 meeting, council approved the 2019 expenditures and planning for 2020 capital expenditures in the 2019-2023 Draft Financial Plan.

It also updated the second objective for “Revenue Policy 3 – Permissive Tax Exemptions” to change the wording to “The 2019-2023 strategic planning priorities identify economic diversification as a critical element to encourage investment and employment. This diversification will be encouraged through revitalization tax exemption programs”.

The Financial Plan Bylaw will be brought forward for council’s consideration at the end of April or early May.

To learn more, see the March 19 meeting agenda.

Vacation entitlements approved

Officers and officials who have worked for the District for 20 years or longer are entitled to seven weeks vacation under a newly amended bylaw.

At the March 19 meeting, council adopted the Officers and Officials Benefits Bylaw 1038, 2012, Amendment Bylaw 1249, 2019.

The exempt staff vacation entitlements have been amended as follows: Years 1 to 3 at 3 weeks; Years 4 to 9 at 4 weeks; Years 10 to 15 at 5 weeks; Years 16 to 19 at 6 weeks; and Years 20 onward at 7 weeks.

The next regular council meeting will be held in council chambers on April 2 at 6 p.m. On April 15, the Socio-Community & Economics Effects Advisory Committee will convene at 6 p.m. before council returns on April 16 at 6 p.m. A special meeting regarding Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives will be held the following night at 6 p.m.