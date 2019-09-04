Have your say! City of Campbell River satisfaction survey this month by mail and online

The City of Campbell River is conducting a satisfaction survey this month, and offering three prizes for citizens randomly selected to participate in the mail survey.

The City of Campbell River is conducting a satisfaction survey this month, and offering three prizes for citizens randomly selected to participate in the mail survey.

The survey will run Sept. 13-30. A survey form will be sent by mail with a letter from the mayor to 1,200 randomly selected addresses within city limits. For people who don’t receive the survey in the mail, an online survey will be available from a link on the home page at campbellriver.ca.

All survey responses will remain anonymous, and as a token of thanks for people participating in the mail survey, the City will offer an option to enter a draw for three $100 gift certificates for programs or memberships offered at the Sportsplex or Community Centre.

“With new councils elected in 2018, several local governments in B.C. are conducting surveys this year, and Campbell River’s survey will take place in September to complement Council’s budget deliberations in December,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “A citizen satisfaction survey that’s truly random and representative helps gather comprehensive community feedback on quality of life in Campbell River, City services that are most important to citizens, and opportunities to improve local government services for years to come.”

Survey topics include:

· quality of life in Campbell River

· most important issue facing the community

· satisfaction levels with various City services and overall quality of services

· value for tax dollars and services to reduce/enhance/introduce

· customer service needs, methods and quality rating

· information needs, methods and quality rating

“Regularly measuring satisfaction levels provides reliable insight into community support and concerns related to City services – and helps us focus on priorities and ensure we deliver services in ways that meet community needs,” says deputy city manager Ron Neufeld.

A report with statistically-valid survey results is scheduled to be presented to Council in November. All results will be anonymous and representative of Campbell River’s population based on Statistics Canada 2016 Census information.

Results of the 2016 survey indicated that residents were more satisfied with City services in 2016 than they were when previous surveys were conducted – in 2006 and 2013. Find highlights of previous survey results in a news release at this link: www.campbellriver.ca/your-city-hall/news/news-detail/2016/10/25/2016-citizen-satisfaction-survey-results

The survey will be conducted by Discovery Research, the same firm that conducted the City of Campbell River’s 2016 survey. The firm has completed citizen satisfaction surveys for Abbotsford, Armstrong, Burnaby, Calgary, Chilliwack, Colwood, Coquitlam, Courtenay, Cranbrook, Duncan, Fort St John, Grand Forks, Kelowna, Lake Country, Langley, Nanaimo, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Penticton, Port Coquitlam, Prince Rupert, Princeton, Quesnel, Richmond, Salmon Arm, Terrace, Trail, Vernon, Williams Lake as well as several smaller communities and regional districts.