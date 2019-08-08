Have you seen this woman in the photograph?

Penticton resident Kristopher Mariel found these photos on an undeveloped roll of film in an old disposable camera. He’s hoping to find the woman in the photo. (Submitted)

Penticton resident Kristopher Mariel bought an old disposable film camera he found at the back of the Value Village Thrift Store.

He quickly discovered there was undeveloped film in it from an unknown era and four pictures already taken.

After taking a few shots himself, Mariel said he took the film in to be developed at London Drugs. What he discovered surprised him.

There was a woman in some of the photographs. She’s not posing and it looks as if the photographer has captured her without her knowing it.

“I thought it was really scary. Because when you do film and scan them, they come up one by one because they scan really slowly. The first picture I got was the one sitting on the couch. I was like, ‘That’s kind of creepy.’ The next one came up and I was like, ‘There is more. Is there going to be a murder scene?'”

“It’s obviously really old looking,” he said of the developed film. “I’m thinking eighties or nineties.”

He guessed because of the pictures of the skating rink, he said.

“I can see some newer cars in the background. They definitely have an old school vibe to them.”

The 25-year-old said he posted the photos to Facebook and hopes the message will spread on social media and he can find the woman in the photos and give them back to her.

So far, people have responded with suggestions, one says she thinks the woman in the photo is someone she knows from the Yukon.

“They are of someone. So if I could find a way to get that person’s attention or find someone who knows that person. It would be kind of cool to find that person one day and be like, ‘Hey, here’s a couple of pictures of you.’ I’d be cool if they remembered it,” he said.

As far as the camera he bought for $3, he said he will add it to his collection as it doesn’t really work properly.