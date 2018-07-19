Peter Webb, missing.

Have you seen this missing Langley man?

Peter Webb hasn't been seen by his family in more than 10 days.

Langley Mounties are asking for public help to find Peter Webb, a 52-year-old man who was last seen by his family on July 9.

He was last seen in Langley, and has not contacted his family since then, which is unusual for him, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Webb is Caucasian, 6’2″, about 180 pounds with a slight build, curly grey hair, and possibly a short grey beard. He is missing several teeth and can be subject to tremors. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black T-shirt over it, a heavy camouflage jacket, black jeans, black running shoes, and a grey baseball cap.

The provided photo of Webb is from some years ago, before his hair had turned grey.

Anyone who has seen Webb or has information on where he might be is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

