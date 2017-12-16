Have you seen the Fernie Elf?

For the past two weeks, you may have seen a little fellow in red, hiding out in some of Fernie's favourite spots.

The curious creature, who resembles one of Santa’s workers, was first spotted sitting on the chair lift below the Bridge Bistro sign, early on the morning of Friday, December 1. He has since been spotted at Fernie Brewing Company, in front of the Museum, as well as other popular locations.

“He came by City Hall the other day to make sure we were getting our holiday decorations up,” said City of Fernie CAO, Norm McInnis.

Observant students and teachers from Isabella Dicken Elementary School (IDES) spotted him on the roof of the school when they came to school on December 5.

“I have no idea why he’s here, or what he is doing, but I assume that he is checking up on the children and the rest of the community, to make sure that the Naughty and Nice list is correct,” said IDES Principal, Nicole Neufeld.

The Free Press reached out to his employer, but Mr. Claus was not available for a comment. However a spokesperson did responding by saying that the little elf is away without leave from the North Pole. The Claus family requested that the community of Fernie help them in tracking the whereabouts of their employee by taking photos of him and sharing the photos on social media with the hashtag #TheFernieElf.