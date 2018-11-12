Have you seen Cassy Miller?

Friends and family are looking for information about the Kelowna woman

A Kelowna woman has gone missing.

Friends and family of Cassy Miller have put up posters around the city hoping that someone will have information about her whereabouts. Miller has been missing since Nov. 6.

Her friend, Ashleigh Power describes Miller as a caring mother

“She is so cared for, she is not another person passing through the wind, so many people love her, this is completely out of character,” said Power.

She says that Miller has been known to disappear for two days at a time in the past that she says were drug related. However Miller has sought help through programs regularly.

“She has been gone for a really long time, she has incentive for life. She has a beautiful daughter who always sees her, she is really involved and she goes to all the meetings, she is someone that is really trying,” said Miller.

Miller is a 28 year-old Caucasian woman who has brown hair and blue eyes and has freckles.

RCMP have been contacted. If you have any information regarding Miller’s whereabouts please contact 250-762-3300.

