Have you seen Bailey?

Angela Harrison is hoping someone has seen her beloved dog, Bailey.

The black and tan six-year-old female Doberman went missing from the trail at the end of Hall Road, just off Highway 18 in North Cowichan, on Wednesday, May 5 and Harrison hasn’t seen her since.

“I think [she was] chasing a bunny, but she was running in the bushes just prior so didn’t see exactly,” Harrison said in an email to the Citizen.

Harrison has posted to Facebook about Bailey’s disappearance, put up flyers and canvassed the area, and Bailey may have been spotted running down Gibbins Road and Carmel Drive — about seven kilometres away — two days later, but it was dark, so the person who reported the sighting couldn’t say for sure.

Bailey’s ears are uncropped and she weighed about 80 pounds, although she may have lost weight since then. She was wearing a black harness. Bailey is microchipped, and according to the flyer, “loves food and has a good temperament.”

“I’ve been with Bailey since she was a puppy, and our family is missing her,” Harrison said.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Bailey should call 250-479-0911 or 250-213-1420.