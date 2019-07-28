Mean Girls (2004). (submitted)

Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

The latest Twitter trend may have some tips and tricks for you

  • Jul. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Twitter users posted the worst, best and most hurtful ways they have heard a back-handed insult doled out.

From across the spectrum, Tweets with the hashtag #InsultSomeonePolitely bring you politics, race, laughs, sex and ah-ha moments, all in one scroll.

Ted Bundy thinks your stupid

Miss B. shares a personal anecdote

There was a fair share of Trump rhetoric

Meeting between the sheets

Ugly babies, unite!

A hidden talent

Cliches

It’s all about perception

Bad hair day

David Venn Reporter, Kelowna Capital News Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

