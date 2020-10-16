Have something to say about BC Housing’s proposed supportive housing plans in Hope?

Here's how to submit questions and comments, or register to speak at Nov. 4 and 5 public hearings

Architectural renderings of a proposed 52-unit supportive housing building, which BC Housing has proposed to be built on their 650 Old Hope Princeton Way property. (BC Housing photo)

BC Housing’s plans to build supportive housing in Hope will be open to public commentary early November.

In a notice printed in the Hope Standard Oct. 15, the District of Hope laid out details for how residents can share their views on the plans. They can do so either in writing, in advance of Nov. 2, or by signing up to speak at public hearings set for Nov. 4 and 5.

BC Housing plans to construct a supportive housing building with 52 self contained units, as well as make permanent the pre-existing 15-bed shelter at 650 Old Hope Princeton Way. In order to proceed with this development, the district would need to pass two bylaw amendments.

Bylaw amendment 1491 (see full text below) would create a new comprehensive development zone specific to the site within the district’s official community plan.

Bylaw amendment 1492 (see full text below) involves the rezoning of the site from highway commercial to a site-specific “government subsidized supportive housing and shelter” zone. Rezoning this property will allow for two principal building structures where a shelter, with a maximum of 15 beds, and supportive housing, with a maximum of 52 units, can be operated.

1491- OCP Amendment Bylaw [… by Emelie Peacock

1492- Zoning Amendment Byla… by Emelie Peacock

Amendment 1492 lays out definitions of ‘shelter’ and ‘supportive housing’.

Shelter “includes essential services to meet a client’s immediate needs for short stay accommodation, nutritious meals, security and basic hygiene and gateway services to help clients break the cycle of homelessness by connecting them to appropriate housing and community services.”

Supportive housing is defined in the document as “a home with access to on-site supports to ensure people can achieve and maintain housing stability.” Support services include “a meal program, laundry services, referral to services in the community including access to healthcare services, counselling, employment and life skills programs as well as educational opportunities.”

How to take part in public hearings

The district is encouraging people to submit comments and questions in writing, by emailing director of corporate services Donna Bellingham at dbellingham@hope.ca, by fax to 604-869-2275, dropping them off to district hall or mailing them (District of Hope, Box 609, Hope, B.C., V0X 1L0).

Mayor Peter Robb will likely have to rest his vocal chords ahead of Nov. 2, when he will be reading all received questions and comments into the record. This meeting will be livestreamed by the district without any in-person attendance from the public.

For those who want to speak to the proposed development can do so during two days of public hearings at the Hope Legion hall. To be added to the speakers list for the Nov. 4 and 5 hearings, contact Bellingham at 604-869-5671.

The district said a strict 5-minute time limit has been established to give everyone time to address council at the Nov. 4 and 5 hearings. Those who have pre-registered to speak will get a scheduled time, those who haven’t signed up will have to wait for an open time slot to share their views.

With the ongoing pandemic, the district is encouraging the use of face masks at the hearings. COVID safety protocols will be in place, and people are being warned to prepare to wait outside for their turn to speak.

Both the Nov. 2 meeting, and the Nov. 3 and 4 public hearings will be broadcast on the District of Hope’s Facebook page. More details can be found on the district’s website hope.ca.

Read previous Hope Standard coverage of BC Housing’s proposed development:

Supportive housing would prioritize local needs: BC Housing

Proposal for supportive housing decision now rests with Hope council

BC Housing puts in rezoning application for Hope supportive housing build

A look inside Hope’s 20-bed emergency shelter, just over a month since it opened

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope Standard