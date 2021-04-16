Have fire truck will travel: Area firefighters ready to come to each other’s assistance

Fire departments from the Town of Princeton and Erris officially have each other’s back.

At its April regular meeting council approved a mutual aid agreement that will allow on the fire departments to call on one another in times of need.

“I am happy that the Town of Princeton is the first local government to sign a mutual aid agreement with the Erris Fire Department,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne.

“The Erris Fire Department is a very professional and dedicated group of volunteers.

“By signing this agreement, we make emergency management in the Upper Similkameen more unified and the area safer.”

There is no cost associated to the exchange of services, although each fire department must hold third-party liability insurance coverage to a minimum of $10 million.

The agreement is in place for 14 months.

At the same meeting the town renewed a mutual aid agreement with other partners which expired in December 2020.

The agreement, extended for one year, includes the Town of Princeton, the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, District of Summerland, City of Penticton, the Hedley Improvement District, the Oliver Fire Protection District and the Osoyoos Rural Fire Protection District.

“The agreement allows a requesting fire department to receive additional support to assist in the preservation of life and safety activities outside of the normal restriction of a response area,” states the report received by council.

Related: Firefighters douse out-of-control grass fire, Erris chief urges caution

Related: Lives are being put at risk, say Princeton area fire chiefs

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Similkameen Spotlight