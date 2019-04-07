Have a chat with the Penticton RCMP

Coffee with a cop session takes place in Penticton this week

Insp. Ted Jager considers the first Coffee with a Cop a success. Left to right, Staff-sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, Insp. Ted Jager, and Staff-sgt. Kirsten Marshall. (Tara Bowie/Western News)

The Penticton South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP is holding the quarterly coffee with a cop session in April.

“Anyone with questions or concerns are encouraged to stop by and chat with our officers,” said Const. James Grandy.

Grandy said the initiative is a way to open the doors of communication between RCMP officers and community members, over a cup of coffee.

The event takes place on April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Bench café, located at 368 Vancouver Ave.

