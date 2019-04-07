Have a chat with the Penticton RCMP

The Penticton South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP is holding the quarterly coffee with a cop session in April.
“Anyone with questions or concerns are encouraged to stop by and chat with our officers,” said Const. James Grandy.
Grandy said the initiative is a way to open the doors of communication between RCMP officers and community members, over a cup of coffee.
The event takes place on April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Bench café, located at 368 Vancouver Ave.
