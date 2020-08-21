‘Have a bag packed and ready to go’: BC Wildfire tells Penticton residents

Residents are urged to prepared in case they need to leave their homes

Officials are urging Penticton and area residents to be prepared in case they need to leave their homes as a result of the Christie Mountain wildfire.

“Have a bag packed and ready to go,” said BC Wildfire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

She added that those who live near the fire should also take other precautions in case they need to leave.

READ ALSO: Penticton Search and Rescue called into action as Christie Mountain wildfire sparks

READ ALSO: Stay out of firefighters way: City of Penticton

More than 300 homes have been under an evacuation order, and many more are under an evacuation alert because of the fire.

The Christie Mountain wildfire has been burning since Aug. 18. As of noon on Aug. 21, its size was estimated at 2,000 hectares.

More than 1,400 households have already pre-registered with emergency support services in preparation for an evacuation. To register online, visit ess.gov.bc.ca.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki urged residents to be prepared in case the fire threatens the city.

“Should the winds change and the fire crosses into our city limits, we must work together,” he said.

“Penticton, please be prepared, stay safe and please look out for your neighbours.”

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar