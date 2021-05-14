Hatzic Middle closed next week due to COVID exposures

COVID exposures at Hatzic Middle have caused the school to close its doors for a week.

The exposure occurred on May 6, 7 and 10, and remote learning will take place until May 24.

“Out of an abundance of caution, a number of staff must isolate,” said Superintendent Angus Wilson on social media.

The exposure is the latest in a recent spike of exposures in the Mission School District, which is currently experiencing an all-time high. On May 6, Hatzic Elementary also closed for a week due to exposures.

RELATED: Exposures in Mission schools at all-time high, leaked Fraser Health data shows low spread in early 2021

Yesterday, Wilson said he received six separate exposure notices on May 12, and indicated there have been transmissions in the community which have gotten into two schools.

He said that most of the recent exposures have been from one person being inside the school for multiple days before self isolating.

“Isolation is now cumulative on 15 minutes. What I mean by that is, in the older model, I had to hang around with you for 15 minutes straight before we worried about you getting COVID from me,” Wilson said. “I come see you for three minutes now, five minutes later – that starts adding up.

“We’ve had more isolations as a result of that.”

RELATED: Mission has 3rd highest rate of transmission in Fraser Health, according to latest BCCDC data

RELATED: COVID exposure at Hatzic Elementary causes staff to self-isolate, remote classes for next week

@portmoodypigeonpatrick.penner@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission City Record