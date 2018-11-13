HATS invites Hope residents to talk about addiction in the midst of opioid overdose crisis

As the opioid overdose crisis rages across B.C., a Hope organization is inviting community members to talk about substance use and addiction.

Over 8,000 people died of an overdose across Canada since 2016, Statistics Canada reported today . B.C. is home to the highest number of these deaths. As the crisis continues, the Hope and Area Transition Society (HATS) is organizing an information series on the topic, free and open to the public.

Talks will take place on four Thursdays in November and January, with the first meeting Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Blue Moose Coffee House starting at 6 p.m.

The series is meant to get community members to explore their own values and move from an ‘us versus them’ to an ‘all of us’ approach of compassion and understanding said Gerry Dyble, executive director of HATS.

To read more on the information series, pick up a copy of the Hope Standard Thursday.

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter