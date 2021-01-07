Has recycling your Christmas tree got your goat?

Elvis, a miniature fainting goat, is shown happily chowing down on discarded Christmas trees at The Canny Crofter Farm in Barriere, B.C.

Elvis, a miniature fainting goat, is shown happily chowing down on discarded Christmas trees at The Canny Crofter Farm in Barriere, B.C.

Canny Crofter Farms owner, Jayne D’Entremont, says her goats and sheep provide a uniquely natural way to recycle discarded Christmas trees once the holiday season is over.

As of Tuesday her herd of ruminants had devoured five Christmas trees, and D’Entremont says there are still a few more to pick up. She also explains that each tree is carefully inspected to make sure there are no lingering tinsel, wires, etc. that could hurt those eating the trees.

“They eat the needles, the smaller branches, and then they strip the bark from the rest,” said D’Entremont.

Editor’s note: Goats, sheep, and cattle are all ruminants, meaning they have a unique digestive system that allows them to better use energy from fibrous plant material than other herbivores.

