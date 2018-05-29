Harvie announces campaign plans for North Delta

The former CAO turned mayoral candidate pledged to have council meetings in North Delta more often

George Harvie is the former city manager for Delta, and is now running on a multi-pronged campaign for mayor. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Mayoral candidate George Harvie plans to shake up the South Delta-centric council meetings if he makes it into the big seat this October.

At a campaign event in North Delta Tuesday (May 29), Harvie announced that, if elected, he would have an equal number of regular council meetings in North and South Delta.

In 2018, only about 15 per cent of council meetings are scheduled to take place in North Delta. Those that do are held at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre.

Harvie’s planned meetings would use the anticipated performing arts centre in North Delta, currently under construction.

“We want to provide the opportunity for residents of North Delta to attend and provide input to council without having to travel to Ladner,” Harvie said in a press release. “It’s about respect, and it’s about fairness, for all of Delta.”

The council meetings are an attempt to address the “well-known disconnect” between North and South Delta residents.

The municipal election will take place on October 20, 2018.

More to come.

grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com