Harvest Central Community Garden opens in Fruitvale

A growing opportunity for all Beaver Valley residents, from kindergarten and upwards

The newly expanded community garden in Beaver Valley, called the Fruitvale Harvest Central Community Garden, opened to residents earlier this month.

The garden zone, located at 1936 Beaver Street, hosts a community space with planter plots, benches, rest areas and a hut.

The hut has storage facilities to assist with food distribution, thereby contributing to food sustainability in the Beaver Valley.

The project was initially identified for its potential to meet many of the objectives outlined in the village’s Official Community Plan for creating outdoor gathering spaces, community inclusion, food sustainability and healthy active lifestyles in Fruitvale.

The project provides a growing opportunity for all Beaver Valley residents, from kindergarten and upwards. The eco-resource aims to increase locals’ knowledge of gardening and it provides access to tools and space to produce their own food supplies from seed to shelf creating a more sustainable, adaptable Beaver Valley.

The garden was made possible through grant funding and donations provided by Columbia Basin Trust, RDKB Area A Director Ali Grieve, ATCO Wood Products, BV Dynamic Aging Society, Province of BC Age Friendly Communities, Pat Simms, the Village of Fruitvale council, staff and many volunteers.

Read more: Fruitvale to extend green space behind memorial hall

Read more: Blasting through the West Kootenay (historical)

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times