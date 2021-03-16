Harrison wanting B.C. to remove sales tax from masks, face shields

Harrison Hot Springs is hoping they can persuade other municipalities to put pressure the provincial government to remove sales tax on personal protective equipment (PPE).

During council Monday evening (March 15), Harrison council members voted to send a resolution to the Lower Mainland Local Government Association that would ask the provincial government to follow Ottawa’s lead in removing its seven per cent sales tax on things like masks.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver residents tossed half a billion masks, gloves, wipes into landfills last year

In December 2020, the Canadian government removed federal sales tax on non-medical protective equipment like face masks and shields, as they play an important role in public safety and are mandatory for people who want to participate in activities like shopping or riding transit.

“Public health officials seem to be indicating that current COVID-19 mitigation measures may be with us for quite some time, and it’s also possible … that we could face future pandemics which could require us to put our masks back on to mitigate the spread of some future virus,” CAO Madeline McDonald said during council.

“In the interest of fairness and consistency, it seems reasonable to request the province to eliminate provincial sales tax on non-medical PPE in the same manner that the federal government has done.”

McDonald spoke about the motion as council had requested staff put together a report before Monday’s meeting on the background related to the tax decisions.

The resolution will be discussed at the online Lower Mainland Local Government Association convention in mid-May. If the resolution is endorsed, it will be sent on to the Union of B.C. Municipalities for possible support from communities across the province.

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agassiz-Harrison Observer