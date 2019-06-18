Harrison to replace final incandescent street lights with LEDs

The $186,000 project is the second-phase of a replacement plan for the village

Harrison Hot Springs will be replacing its remaining 44 incandescent street lights, including those on the beachfront. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Harrison Hot Springs will be replacing its remaining street lights with LEDs by this September.

On Monday (June 17), council approved a $186,258 contract with Moonlite Electric Ltd. to replace the 44 remaining incandescent street lights with LEDs. These lights are located along Hot Springs Road between Lillooet and Esplanade Avenues, as well as along the beachfront, around the Laguna Block and in Spring Park.

The village had already replaced 77 residential street lights with LEDs in March of this year. These lights were donated to UFV to be refurbished and sent to Central America to give developing communities there access to street lights.

RELATED: Harrison street lights heading to El Salvador

This next round of replacements will also be part of the Street Light Program with UFV, although staff aren’t sure if the lights will go to El Salvador again or another country.

The replacement of the 44 street lights is significantly more expensive than the initial 77: more than $186,000 compared to $30,330.

According to infrastructure manager Troy Davis, this difference in price is because the style of the luminaires is much more elaborate than those installed in Harrison’s residential streets. The project also included replacements for several concrete posts on Hot Springs Road, which took up over $30,000 of the cost.

The total $216,588 in costs for switching Harrison street lights to LEDs will be funded from a $250,000 grant from UBCM’s Federal Gas Tax Strategic Priorities Fund.

This fund was originally given to the village to replace its incandescent lights, although it can also be applied to environmental upgrades more broadly. The remaining grant money will go to replace other incandescent lights in the village and install lights at transit shelters.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter