Harrison, Seabird Island fire halls get rennovation funding

Harrison Hot Springs and Seabird Island are two of 10 B.C. communities to receive funding to renovate and upgrade their fire halls.

The federal government has provided $600,000 and the province is dedicating $150,000 to expand and renovate the Harrison hot Springs Fires Hall to not only meet COVID-19 safety protocols but to meet seismic requirements, which will extend the service life of the building.

The federal government is fully funding a $440,000 renovation and expansion project for the Seabird Island Fire Department. This will add space to meet COVID-19 safety protocols, a washroom, shower and training space.

“I’m pleased to be working with our federal partners to improve fire safety in British Columbia,” said B.C. minister of public safety and solicitor general Mike Farnworth. “Our firefighters work hard each and every day to keep us safe, and we have to do our part to ensure they have the tools necessary to safely manage fires in their communities. This infrastructure funding a positive step forward in greater public safety around the province.”

In total, the Canadian and British Columbian governments are investing more than $8.8 million in 10 projects across the province. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal government is providing for 80 per cent of the costs in the provinces and 100 per cent of the costs in the territories and for projects in Indigenous communities.

In a recent statement, Fraser-Nicola MP Brad Vis said he was “thrilled” to secure the funding for critical emergency services in his riding and beyond.

“I am focused on securing Ottawa funding for investments needed here at home.” Vis added. “It was crucial that we obtain funding to upgrade aging infrastructure to protect the safety of our firefighters and residents. With wildfire season upon us in B.C., we are acutely aware of how important investments in local fire services are to support the career and volunteer crews.”

