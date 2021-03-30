Harrison receives $800K for plaza, berm construction

The grant funding is meant to support tourism-dependent communities impacted by COVID

Harrison Hot Springs will be receiving more than $800,000 in grant funding to upgrade its plaza area.

On Monday (March 29), the B.C. government announced more than $9.2 million in funding from its Economic Recovery Plan to support 14 tourism-dependent communities. The projects are all tourism-related, and include trails for e-bikes, signage, electric vehicle charging stations and picnic facilities.

“This direct investment in tourism-dependent communities was a call to action from the tourism sector and an integral part of our recovery plan,” Melanie Mark, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, said in a release.

“These projects will provide good-paying jobs now, create valuable assets for communities and attract more visitors in the future.”

In Harrison Hot Springs, $805,750 was awarded for berm and plaza construction, as well as a playground sunshade and playground resurfacing. The Agassiz Harrison Observer has reached out to Harrison for more details on the project.

This grant was the third-largest in the province, after the $989,606 grant for Lillooet to develop an RV park and campground, and the $851,522 grant to Kimberley for 36-kilometres of trail for e-bikes and adaptive trikes.

Approved projects must be completed by March 2023.

“Investment in tourism infrastructure in Harrison Hot Springs, Gibsons, Sechelt and other tourism-dependent communities outside of the Lower Mainland means more reasons to explore the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains regions year round,” Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent, said in a release.

“Once it is safe for us to travel again, I know that these communities will welcome visitors with open arms.”

The government announced a series of new restrictions on Monday (March 29) related to the COVID-19 pandemic because of increases in new cases. The announcement reiterated the need for British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel, which means any travel which is not for work or medical appointments.

The B.C. government first restricted travel in November 2020.

