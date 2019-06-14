Harrison pay parking begins Saturday

Pull out your pocket books, the Village of Harrison Hot Springs pay parking program begins this Saturday.
From June 15 to September 15, people parking on Esplanade Avenue — as well as its side streets on St. Alice Street, Hot Springs Road, Maple Street, Chehalis Street and Spruce Street — will have to pay between 6 a.m and 7 p.m.
Rates are $3 per hour, or $12 for the entire day, an increase over last year’s fees. Tickets must be displayed on your vehicle’s dashboard.
Free parking is still available on Lillooet Avenue and in the overflow grass parking lot near the village office.
