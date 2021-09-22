Harrison parking planning meeting on tap for Thursday

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs is looking for your feedback about the important, ongoing issue of parking.

Village officials are hosting the first public information meeting on their Parking Mater Plan, a study that aims to improve parking in the village, identify current constraints, project for future growth and demand, streamline regulations and restrictions and look into further improvements such as parking signage and accessible, electric vehicle and bicycle parking.

There are two ways to participate. The public meeting is to be held via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The link to the Zoom meeting is available online at getintoitharrison.ca or by dialing 1-778-907-2071 or 1-647-558-0588 with the meeting code 798 5376 9068.

RELATED: Harrison defers overflow parking lot planning decision

The meeting allows residents to review the available information, ask questions and provide feedback. Residents can drop in at any time, and presentations about the study and preliminary findings begin at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., both of which end with a question and answer session.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, the village is also gathering input through an online survey at getintoitharrison.ca under 2021 Parking Master Plan Survey. The survey is 18 questions long, pertaining to a number of topics, including priority of possible improvements, the supply of bicycle and accessible parking spaces, strategies for signage and much more. It takes about five minutes to fill out and participants can be entered to win a set of telescopic hiking sticks.

RELATED: Harrison Council considers parking proposal

During their July 27 meeting, the Harrison Hot Springs Village Council voted 4-1 to award a $30,000 contract to IBI Group to help develop a master parking plan. This was in response to a request for proposals from from the village in early June; IBI was one of two applicants. The plan would be funded through pay parking revenue and is designed to address concerns such as future growth and tourism.

Pay parking in Harrison Hot Springs ended for the season on Sept. 15.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer