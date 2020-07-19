Harrison OCP update postponed

The revision of Harrison Hot Springs’ Official Community Plan (OCP) will have to wait.

Village officials recently announced the deferment of the OCP update until 2021.

“We thank everyone who completed the Village Vision 2020 Official Community Plan Survey in February and March,” the announcement reads. “We look forward to continuing this conversation with you.”

The Village Vision survey was originally aimed to gather input to update the current OCP, which was last revamped 13 years ago. The document illustrates 10 broad, long-term goals for the village, including promoting tourism and protecting environmental assets.

Village officials asked residents to provide basic information and allowed them to review the current 10 goals to determine whether or not the goals are still relevant or need to be updated. The survey was brief and took approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Ewa Chang is the winner of the gift basket, randomly selected from among the Village Vision participants. The gift basket features Rocky Mountain chocolates, local coffee and other prizes.

