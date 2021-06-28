Harrison Lake under flood watch

Significant snow melt forecasted to put lake at peak after Canada Day

The Provincial River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Lillooet River, its tributaries and Harrison Lake to a flood watch.

The record heat over the past several days triggered significant snow melt at higher elevations of the Lillooet River, causing levels to rise rapidly.

Based on modeling, Harrison Lake is expected to peak at 13.23 metres on Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3.

The District of Kent advises the public to stay clear of fast-moving waters and unstable banks especially during the high stream flow period.

Affected property owners may be notified of an evacuation alert. If you receive one, you are asked to prepare to evacuate if the situation deteriorates or an evacuation order is issued.

Those who do not have an emergency plan in place can create one online at preparedbc.ca.

For more information, contact emergency coordinator Mike Van Laerhoven at 604-796-2614.

