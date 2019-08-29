Harrison lagoon re-opens to swimmers

The lagoon had been closed temporarily because of high levels of E. coli

It’s safe to put on your swim trunks and hop in the lagoon once again.

On Aug. 19, a test from Fraser Health found that the Harrison lagoon contained high levels of E. coli, and the lagoon was temporarily closed until the bacteria levels decreased.

The lagoon was tested throughout the 10 days it was closed, and was re-opened to the public for swimming on Thursday, Aug. 29.

According to councillor Michie Vidal, closures are normal for the lagoon in late summer, especially after a long dry spell.

