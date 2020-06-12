Harrison Hot Springs resumes paid parking

The black lines represent the pay parking zones in Harrison Hot Springs. Pay parking takes effect on June 15. (Contributed Graphic/Village of Harrison Hot Springs)

As the first waec of COVID-19 fades slowly, tourism at Harrison Hot Springs is on its way back up.

As such, the village has re-introduced a modified pay parking program, effective Monday (June 15) through September 15 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new paid parking system is divided into two zones. The first zone encompasses St. Alice Street, Hot Springs Road and Esplanade Avenue west of Hot Springs Road. In this zone, the rates are the following:

$2 for hour 1

$3 for hour 2

$4 for hour 3

$9 total for a three-hour limit

Zone two is broken down into hourly and daily parking. This zone covers Esplanade Avenue and streets between Esplanade and Lillooet Avenue including Maple, Chealis and Spruce streets.

Parking rates for Zone 2 are $3 per hour or $12 per day. Fees can be paid through the Flowbird app, online at www.payforparking.ca, by phone at 604-235-1380 or 1-866-715-7275 (PARK) or by mail, sent to:

Parking Invoice

P.O. Box 50050 South Slope

Burnaby, B.C. V4J 5G3

The Harrison Hot Springs village council voted 4-1 to accept this paid parking scheme during its May meeting.

