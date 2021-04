Lockout could begin on Friday afternoon

Employees with UNITE HERE, Local 40 face a lockout on Friday afternoon following a dispute, according to a document from the B.C. Labour Relations Board. (Grace Kennedy/Observer)

Hundreds of Harrison Hot Springs Resort employees face lockout at the end of this week.

On Tuesday, April 28, UNITE HERE Local 40, a province-wide hotel and hospitality worker union, was issued a 72-hour lockout notice from the B.C. Labour Relations Board following a labour dispute.

The notice expires on Friday at 3:49 p.m.

more to come.

