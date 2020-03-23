Harrison Hot Springs Resort cuts off reservations amid COVID-19 concerns

Reservations will resume in May, according to current plan

The Harrison Hot Springs Resort announced late Sunday night they would no longer be accepting reservations through the end of April.

“Our resort is closed for the health, safety and wellness of employees guests and community,” Resort officials said via Facebook late Sunday evening. The resort added they will be refunding any reservations booked March 22 through April 30. According to the resort’s website, the resort is currently slated to resume reservations beginning in May. Until that point, all services and amenities in the resort are not available.

“Our 300+ employees are eager to be of service and look forward to creating lasting memories for all our visitors and guests in the near future,” the post concludes. “Stay well.”

RELATED: Thousands of Fraser Valley residents join Facebook groups to offer COVID-19 help

RELATED: Kilby shuts down amid COVID-19 pandemic

adam.louis@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agassiz Observer