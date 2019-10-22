Harrison councillors get increase on expense limit

Councillors Michie Vidal and Ray Hooper would have been over their annual amounts already

(From left to right) Councillors Ray Hooper and Michie Vidal, Mayor Leo Facio, and councillors Samantha Piper and Gerry Palmer. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Harrison councillors Michie Vidal and Ray Hooper will be getting a bump in their expense limits for the final quarter of 2019.

In council Monday (Oct. 21), financial officer Tracey Jones explained that although the combined expenditures of council was within the amount budgeted for the third quarter, Vidal had gone over her expense limit and Hooper was close to reaching his limit.

In total, council’s expenses amounted to $22,409, or about 75 per cent of the $29,800 budget. Vidal’s third quarter expense claim for costs associated with UBCM, which saw members of council travel to Vancouver to participate in the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities conference this September, was $206.64 more than her allowable limit.

Each councillor is able to expense $5,200 a year, for things like mileage, meals when travelling, membership fees and registration costs.

Council unanimously approved the reimbursement of Vidal’s $564.14 expense claim for quarter three, as well as the increase of both Vidal and Hooper’s expense limits to allow for $500 each in the fourth quarter (October to December).

