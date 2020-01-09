Harrison council approves concept for new public education, visitor information signs

Four of the new sign structures will be installed between Civic Plaza and Rendall Park

Signs around the lagoon will be getting a face lift to include standard caution symbols. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

The concept for the new public education and visitor information signage coming to Civic Plaza and Rendall Park was approved by Harrison council on Monday (Jan. 6).

The signage issue was previously discussed on April 15, 2019, when community services coordinator Rhonda Schell recommended that council spend $125,000 of its existing resort municipality initiative (RMI) funds to upgrade safety on the beach.

The majority of the funding would go to support the $100,000 public education and visitor information signage.

RELATED: Life rings, signs to improve safety on Harrison waterfront

At the Monday meeting, Schell told council that staff had since conducted an inventory of signage along the waterfront and found there are approximately 100 municipal signs posted between the west beach and Rendall Park.

She said the types of signs are wayfinding, safety, cautionary, prohibitory and informational signs regarding bylaws, as well as facility uses, notices, and acknowledgements.

The new signage is meant to consolidate some of the other signs to reduce clutter, she added, as well as align with the Village Signage Master Plan, and assist people in accessing information.

For example, the signs will include information about the new barbecue sites in a central and convenient place, she said.

After Schell displayed the signage concept on a screen in the village’s council chambers, councillor Michie Vidal asked how many signs would be installed if the concept was approved and where they would be located.

Schell said staff originally planned to install three signs, one each at the west plaza, near the lagoon and in Rendall Park, but ultimately decided to add a sign at the central plaza, for a total of four.

She also confirmed that despite the addition of a fourth sign, the budget had not changed.

Councillor Ray Hooper expressed concerns about funding, but acquiesced when Schell said the money is coming from the RMI.

Schell’s recommendation was then unanimously approved.

Moving forward, she told the Observer staff will further develop the concept, with installation scheduled for spring.

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter