Harrison cancels curbside collection due to ‘extreme weather conditions’

All garbage, recycling, organics and Christmas trees will be picked up on Jan. 23 instead

Harrison residents are being asked to hold on to their recycling, organics and Christmas trees — regular collection on Thursday, Jan. 16 has been cancelled due to the snowfall and road conditions.

“Due to extreme weather conditions and a travel advisory from the Ministry of Transportation, GFL will not be picking up recycling, organics, or Christmas trees on Jan. 16,” reads a public notice posted by the village on Wednesday.

“To make up for the missed service, all garbage, recycling, organics and Christmas trees will be picked up on Jan. 23.”

Meanwhile, Harrison Hot Springs public works foreman Todd Kafi told the Observer staff were working hard to clear the roads.

“It’s tough, it’s crazy,” Kafi said of the winter storm, adding that crews have been out clearing by 6 a.m. since the storm started on the weekend.

“It’s supposed to snow again tonight, but roads are pretty much cleared up.”

On Wednesday, Environment Canada posted another winter storm warning for the Fraser Valley.

“The strong outflow winds combined with periods of snow, and plenty of snow on ground, will significantly reduce visibility over parts of the Fraser Valley today and tonight,” the alert said.

“In addition, as the low approaches the coast, 10 centimetres of snow is expected over western sections of the Fraser Valley on Thursday.”

In Agassiz, Pioneer Disposal and White Disposals Ltd. also cancelled collection, and the Kent Recycling and Bottle Depot closed at noon on Wednesday due to weather.

“Please place double out next week,” Pioneer announced on its website.

The District of Kent was also reminding people of community responsibilities and tips to keep roads clear, such as parking vehicles in driveways to allow district snow plows to pass, and avoiding placing cleared snow or ice on any roadway.

For more from the district’s snow and ice control policy, visit https://www.kentbc.ca/en/living-here/snow-and-ice-control.aspx.

