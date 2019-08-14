Harrison approves to buy $130K skate rink for this winter

Harrison will be getting its synthetic outdoor rink for this coming winter.

Council voted Monday (Aug. 12) to approved up to $130,000 in funding to pay for the synthetic rink, which will be installed in the boat launch parking lot over the winter. The rink will be shaped like an oval, with a hollow centre to allow for displays like trees or lights, and will allow for 60 skaters at one time.

The outdoor synthetic rink was one of the main projects approved for this year’s Resort Municipality Infrastructure (RMI) funds, provided by the provincial government through the hotel tax. The rink was intended to help extend Harrison’s tourism season throughout the winter months.

The rink, to be purchased from Xtraice, is actually a refurbished one that had been used for about a month as a rental rink. Because it was used, the village can purchase it for around $20,000 less than a new rink, although it still comes with a 12-year warranty.

“When I asked what the panels would look like, could you tell they were used, they said the markings show up in about the first hour of use anyways,” community services coordinator Rhonda Schell said. “So when we install (this one) it’s going to look exactly the same as if it was brand new.”

In addition to the $130,000 rink, council also approved up to $40,000 for the initial installation, additional panels, maintenance and rental shop accessories. (Yearly set-up and take-down will be completed by the village staff.)

Because of the new rink, council also approved a $130,375.50 contract to Key West Asphalt to pave the boat launch parking lot. This decision was made at the Aug. 12 in-camera meeting and announced during the regular council meeting later that day.

All spending for the synthetic rink and the boat launch paving will come out of the RMI funds.

