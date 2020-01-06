Harmony project issues invitation

Harmony Project Sooke invites the community to its first ever "Strings Faculty Concert" on Tues. January 14th, 2020.

Harmony Project Sooke invites the community to its first ever “Strings Faculty Concert” on Tues. January 14th, 2020.

Organized by Maria Wang, HPS Lead Strings Teacher, the concert will showcase the talents of the Strings Faculty, which includes Wang on cello, along with several of her fellow teachers.

“We want to show the students what their teachers can do, and also to share an evening of lovely music with the community,” said Wang, who holds a Masters degree in cello performance from the University of Victoria.

The concert will take place at 6pm on Jan 14th at Knox Presbyterian Church (2110 Church Rd.). By donation in support of HPS.

The Harmony Project is a registered non-profit society created to provide musical instruments and instruction to children and youth in the Sooke region.

It was launched in 2016 and modelled on the well known Los Angeles project of the same name.

The Project was first brought to Sooke by Maestro Norman Nelson of the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra, after he was inspired by a visit to the Los Angeles Project.

“I found it so moving to walk into a rather downtrodden school and see the kids just gobbling up the music!

wwThey held a concert where for 90 minutes, child after child performed to a rapt audience of their families and the public,” said Nelson.

The project offers strings classes for students in Grades 2 to 6 and drum-line for students in Grades 6 and up.

For more information contact sookeharmonyproject@shaw.ca.

mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter