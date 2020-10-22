Harley Riders rode to victory with $10,000 donation to Salvation Army

More than $10,000 in donations and toys was presented to the Salvation Army by the Prince Rupert Harley riders on Oct. 20, from the 39th annual Toy Ride held on Sept 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Thanks to the Prince Rupert Harley Riders more than 1300 local children and families will benefit from the motorcycle clubs donation of more than $10,000 in cash and 280 toys gifted to the Salvation Army on Oct. 20.

The 39th annual Toy Ride held on Sept. 26 was attended by more than 70 motorcycle riders who participated in the day-long ride around the region, Chris Rose club organizer said.

“We do this to help out … local families with food, clothing, and toys. We’ve been part of the Salvation Army’s budget for almost 40 years. They count on us.”

Dawn Butt, lieutenant, and pastor with the Salvation Army said that this year COVID-19 has been especially hard on families in the Prince Rupert area.

The money and toys raised will go toward the annual Christmas campaign in the city. Traditionally Christmas ‘hampers’ were issued to families in need of a little extra support throughout the holiday season, however, in modern-day ‘hampers’ have been replaced with gift-cards for families to purchase needed groceries and items, Butt said.

Families who are facing harder times this year can register for Christmas assistance between Nov 2 to 6 and Nov. 9 to 13 by calling the Salvation Army at 250-624-6180 ext two or four. Registrations will not be occurring on Nov 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day. Registrants will need to have on hand identification, household expenses, and income. Registration will be completed by phone only at which time an appointment will be made for the collection of toys and gift-cards, Butt said.

