Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from Coldstream driveway

Police turn to public for tips

  • Jul. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A restored 1942 Harley Davidson ‘Liberator’ was stolen from the driveway of a Coldstream home on July 1, 2021. (RCMP)

A restored 1942 Harley Davidson has been stolen from a Coldstream driveway on Canada Day (July 1), now police are looking to the public for tips.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released a photo of the military-style Liberator, hoping residents may have seen it or have information regarding its whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Fletcher of the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Gen Z, millennials playing a significant part in the Great Resignation trend

READ MORE: Teen who fatally stabbed Eli Beauregard in Kelowna avoids jail time

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service responding to fire southeast of Ashcroft
Next story
Port Alberni fire crews back at Dry Creek Park for another brush fire

Just Posted