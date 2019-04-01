Harbour Authority celebrates April Fool’s Day with ‘clothing optional beach’ proposal

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is celebrating April Fool’s Day with a sense of humour, floating the idea a new clothing optional beach beside the breakwater in a joke press release.

Situated on the protected side of the breakwater — and in plain view of more than 400,000 annual visitors — the new Breakwater Bares All Beach is expected to open by mid-April reads the joke release – but only if approved by the noon deadline on April 1.

Ian Robertson, CEO of the GVHA, said in the release he was most excited to see the looks on the cruise ship passengers’ faces this summer. “They will be completely exposed to the best that Victorians have to offer.”

On-site services would include ample bike parking, wicker furniture and SPF 60+ for “newly-revealed skin.”

Brain Cant, communications and marketing manager for GVHA, said the joke was inspired by the recent call for a nude beach in Tofino and the GVHA didn’t want to be left behind.

“We constantly hear from the community about how much they want to find the perfect place to sunbathe,” said Cant, adding that a future opportunity to put in a better beach front isn’t out of the question down the road.

